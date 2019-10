Two drivers were transported to trauma centers with life-threatening injuries after being invovled in a high-speed collision Sunday.

Two people were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries following a high-speed collision between two vehicles at Natomas Boulevard and Club Center Drive, according to Sacramento Fire Department Capt. Keith Wade.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at approximately 5:16 p.m. The driver of one vehicle needed to be extracted. Sacramento police are investigating, Wade said.