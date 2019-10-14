None injured after Natomas apartment building becomes engulfed in flames

SHARE COPY LINK

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a large fire at a Natomas apartment complex Sunday night that destroyed two apartments and damaged a third, the department said.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 9:17 p.m. at an apartment building on West El Camino Avenue and Millcreek Drive and arrived in less than six minutes, said Capt. Keith Wade, spokesman for the department. Fire crews encountered increased traffic en route to the fire because of people leaving the area, Wade said.

Crews arrived to a fire engulfing the building, having spread from a downstairs apartment to the two upstairs units, Wade said.

Firefighters contained the fire within 20 minutes and fire investigators remained on scene to investigate the cause. The fire was not deemed suspicious and originated from the kitchen of a downstairs unit, but the exact cause is still under investigation, Wade said.

No one was injured and all residents evacuated safely.

Wade said “functioning fire alarms” and “vocal neighbors” helped alert residents to the fire, giving them enough time to get out.