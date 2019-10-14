Man suspected in Roseville quadruple homicide arrested in Mount Shasta, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

This is a developing story.

A man was arrested Monday after showing up at the Mount Shasta police station in Siskiyou County with a dead body in his car saying he had slain people in his Roseville apartment, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The man arrived at the Mount Shasta Police Department just after noon Monday, Roseville police Capt. Josh Simon said at a news conference. The man claimed to have killed the victims at his apartment in the 1800 block of Junction Boulevard in Roseville, Simon said.

The apartment was the suspect’s residence, police said.

Police officers checked the apartment and found three additional bodies inside, according to Simon. “We believe the suspect and victims are known to each other,” he said. However, police did not immediately identify the suspect or the victims.

The investigation by Roseville and Mount Shasta police is ongoing.

Simon said officers are getting a search warrant signed and responding to the scene in Mount Shasta. He said the main who had turned himself in to police is the sole suspect and “we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to our community.”