Citrus Heights man facing 25 counts of child molestation may have more victims, police say

Jason Earl Hook, 43, of Citrus Heights was identified following an investigation into child molestation last month, police said in a news release Tuesday. Several other victims were identified during the investigation, police said.

Investigators discovered both male and female victims, who ranged from 8 to 17 years old, according to the release. Police said Hook was familiar with all of his victims, which included friends of family members who would visit him at his residence. Some of the incidents occurred as far back as 2008, and all occurred in Citrus Heights, police said.

According to authorities, Hook was arrested Sept. 27 and is awaiting trial in the Sacramento County jail. He is charged with four counts of committing a lewd act on a child 14 or 15 years of age, six counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, seven counts of oral sex act with a child 10 years or younger, and eights counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 using force.

According to police, Hook lived on Birdcage Street and taught lightsaber classes at both Sunrise Community Church and an after-school program at San Juan High School.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Citrus Heights Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 916-727-5500 or the crime tip line at 916-727-5524.