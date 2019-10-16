Homicide investigation underway after pedestrian crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt in Auburn

A pedestrian was killed in a collision early Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, that is being investigated as a possible homicide.

One pedestrian was killed and another remains hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle overnight Wednesday in Auburn, possibly intentionally, authorities say.

The incident occurred between 1 and 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Cleveland Avenue, near High Street and Lincoln Way, where two men were struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene, Auburn police spokesman Lt. Michael Garlock said.

Both victims were transported to hospitals, where one of the men was pronounced dead, Garlock said. The other victim’s status and nature of injuries were not known.

The incident is being investigated as assault with a deadly weapon or a homicide, as witnesses report the collision may have been intentional, according to Garlock.

“We’re investigating the cause of why and what led up to the collision,” Garlock said.

No arrests have been made, and no information regarding a suspect or suspect vehicle has been released as the investigation remains in the early stages, Garlock said.

Identification of the deceased will be handled by the Placer County coroner’s office.

Cleveland Avenue remains closed to traffic as of 8 a.m., according to the Auburn Police Department.