San Juan High School on lockdown due to nearby shooting, police activity, authorities say
San Juan High School in Citrus Heights is on lockdown due to police activity in the immediate area of campus, according to the school’s website and Facebook page.
“Please do not go to the school at this time to ensure the safety of students and staff,” a message on the website posted at 12:27 p.m. said.
The Citrus Heights Police Department said in a Facebook post that the campus is locked down as a precaution after a “shooting at a residence off campus occurred with no victims,” in the 6300 block of Mariposa Avenue.
Police are asking parents not to approach the school until a reunification plan is established.
San Juan Unified School District in a Twitter post said a “parent waiting area” has been established at the Citrus Heights Community Center at 6300 Fountain Square Drive.
San Juan High School is located at Greenback Lane and Mariposa Avenue.
This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.
