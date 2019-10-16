Utah man on parole for murder arrested in Lodi after being identified as fraud ringmaster

SHARE COPY LINK

A man on parole stemming from a previous murder conviction was arrested by Lodi police Tuesday afternoon after apparently fleeing Utah.

In a news release, the Lodi Police Department said Utah resident Frank Powell, in violation of his out-of-state parole, was apprehended in a residential area.

Powell was convicted of murder for fatally hitting a man with a truck in 1987 after arguing with him about whose pickup was faster, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. The newspaper reported that he sexually assaulted another inmate while awaiting a trial, but was released from prison in 2017 after serving 29 years.

ABC 4, a Utah news station, reported earlier this week that Powell was recently identified by St. George police as a primary suspect in a fraud scheme that targeted elderly victims — including a woman Powell was allegedly engaged to.

Lodi police said they spotted Powell in a car around 3 p.m. Tuesday and engaged him in a short pursuit. On the 300 block of East Kettleman Lane, Powell fled the vehicle on foot, and started hopping fences and running through backyards.

Responding officers apprehended Powell on Elgin Avenue and took him into custody. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and will be extradited to Utah, according to the Lodi Police Department.