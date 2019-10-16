Man arrested on suspicion of shooting woman in Meadow Vista, Placer County deputies say

A Meadow Vista man was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Placer County Sheriff’s deputies in connection with a shooting earlier in the day.

In a news release, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Justin Rose, 28, was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder after deputies received reports of a shooting in Meadow Vista.

Around 1 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a residence in the area, where a woman had been shot. Responding deputies gave the woman medical aid, but the suspect was gone. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Later, Placer County detectives spotted the suspect driving and followed him on Highway 49 until they reached Wolf Road, about 13 miles south of Grass Valley, where they stopped his car.

Rose was arrested without incident and booked into the Placer County jail.

He remains in custody and is ineligible for bail, according to jail records.