Suspect in Chico robbery arrested after going to Sacramento hospital with gunshot wound

A suspect in a Chico armed robbery was jailed by Butte County sheriff’s deputies last week after showing up wounded at a Sacramento hospital.

In a news release, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Aaron Carter of Chico sought treatment at a Sacramento hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg, only to be arrested by Sacramento police officers.

Carter, 39, was wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Sept. 29 on Lori Drive in Chico, in which a victim was reportedly threatened at gunpoint.

In October, Butte County detectives served a search warrant at a home in Chico where Carter was believed to have lived.

Investigators gathered evidence that suggested Carter, who was prohibited from owning guns or ammunition, had been shooting in the backyard of the home and secured an arrest warrant for felony robbery and felony grand theft.

After Butte County deputies learned that Carter had been arrested in Sacramento, he was transported to Butte County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with further information to call 530-538-7671.