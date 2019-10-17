Sacramento Police Department remembers first female fallen officer 22 years after her death

Officer Emily Morgenroth of the Sacramento Police Department was the first female line of duty death in 1997.

Thursday marked the 22nd anniversary of the death of Officer Emily Morgenroth of the Sacramento Police Department, who was killed in the line of duty in 1997, the department said.

Morgenroth, who was 26 at the time of her death, was en route to a stolen vehicle call in North Sacramento when her patrol car collided with a pick-up truck at Marysville Boulevard and Del Paso Boulevard.

Morgenroth was taken to the hospital, “but did not survive the collision,” the department said in a social media post.

She had been with the police department for two years and was “the first female officer killed in the line of duty in the history of the Sacramento Police Department,” according to the post.

A memorial plaque for Morgenroth hangs in the lobby of the department’s William J. Kinney Police Facility on Marysville Boulevard. A plaque for William Bean Jr. hangs alongside it, who died when he was shot during a traffic stop two years later in 1999.

Officer Tara O’Sullivan, 26, also worked at the north station during her time with the Sacramento Police Department. O’Sullivan was killed in June 2019 while responding to a domestic disturbance call with her training officer. She was Sacramento Police Department’s first line of duty death in 20 years.