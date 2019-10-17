Sacramento man indicted for selling heroin to informant in Stockton, authorities say

Julian Garcia and German Zamora-Canada were sentenced to life for multiple charges stemming from a 2016 shooting outside of La Nueva Tropicana nightclub on Arden Way, during which Cesar Aleman-Luna was killed and three others were injured.

A Sacramento man was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday in a case involving heroin and assault weapons in Stockton, according to the Department of Justice.

Elmer Rodriguez-Colio of Sacramento was arrested along with Josevan Arias of Posen, Illinois. Both face charges connected with the distribution of heroin, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott. Arias was also charged with dealing firearms without a license.

Arias, 25, on Aug. 13, 2018, told an informant he had access to high-powered rifles, the release said, citing court documents. He sold six weapons and, with help from Rodriguez-Colio, heroin to the informant, who also purchased the drug from Rodriguez-Colio, 30, on a different occasion, according to the release.

If convicted, the men face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum statutory penalty of 40 years and a $5 million fine, according to the DOJ.

The FBI, ATF and San Joaquin County Metropolitan Task Force took part in the investigation.