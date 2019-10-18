Barricaded suspect in custody, had medical emergency as SWAT entered Del Paso Heights house

Sacramento police took a man into custody Thursday night after an hourslong standoff in Del Paso Heights.

The Sacramento Police Department said in a tweet at 11:30 p.m. that officers entered the house, on the 3800 block of Belden Street near Grand Avenue, to discover a barricaded suspect having a “medical emergency.”

SWAT and Sacramento Fire Department personnel entered the house, and the male suspect was wheeled out on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The nature of the medical emergency and the suspect’s condition as of Friday morning were not known.

Officers had responded to the Del Paso Heights neighborhood around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, allegedly barricaded himself in the residence before dozens more officers, negotiators and SWAT personnel arrived over the next several hours.

The suspect’s daughter, at one point around 9 p.m., pleaded over megaphone for her father to exit the house.

It was not clear whether the barricaded suspect was determined by police to be armed. No shots were fired.