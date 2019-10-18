Crime - Sacto 911
Marysville man arrested for felony vehicle theft; tries to flee in handcuffs
A Marysville man in handcuffs tried to flee from a deputy in Pleasant Grove on Thursday after he was found to be wanted for felony vehicle theft, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
Austin Branch, 24, was pulled over by a Sutter County deputy near Rio Ramaza and Rio Grande drives in Pleasant Grove around 7:35 p.m., according to the release. Branch was arrested after the a vehicle theft warrant from Yuba County was discovered.
While in handcuffs, Branch attempted to flee from the deputy on foot, but was caught and retaken into custody. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail for resisting arrest and then transported to Yuba County Jail for the felony vehicle theft warrant.
