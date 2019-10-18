Davis armed robbery suspect turns himself in to police after fleeing state

Police in Davis are seeking assistance in locating Eric Paul Rodriguez. Rodriguez is is suspected of being connected to an armed robbery that occurred on Oct. 5, according to police. Davis Police Department

The man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Davis turned himself in on Friday, according to the Davis Police Department.

A felony arrest warrant was issued for Eric Paul Rodriguez, 35, on Oct. 5 after a victim was robbed at gunpoint near Sycamore Lane and Villanova Drive, according to previous Bee reporting. Rodriguez fled the scene in a silver coupe with another person.

The vehicle was pulled over by officers a short time later, but Rodriguez was able to evade officers and flee the state, police said. Detectives reached Rodriguez by phone over the last two days and were able to convince him to surrender, officers said.

Rodriguez was taken into custody around 1 p.m. Friday and booked into Yolo County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW