CHP officer seriously injured after being struck while directing traffic in Sutter County

The site where a California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a car on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Sutter County.
A California Highway Patrol officer suffered serious injuries early Saturday morning after being hit by an SUV in Sutter County, the agency said.

The officer was struck while directing traffic just after 1 a.m. at a malfunctioning railroad crossing gate south of Live Oak on Highway 99 at Lomo Crossing, the CHP’s Yuba-Sutter office announced on Facebook.

The officer, who’s name wasn’t released, was transported to UC Davis Medical Center. The identity of the suspect who struck the officer also wasn’t released, but officers said the vehicle, a gray SUV, was speeding and failed to stop.

The CHP didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

“Please be patient while emergency personnel investigate this collision and keep the officer and his family in your prayers,” the CHP said on Facebook.

After a lengthy investigation, Highway 99 was reopened to traffic by 8 a.m., the CHP reported.

