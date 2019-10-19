Crime - Sacto 911

Man killed, another wounded in Sacramento County shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded Friday night in a shooting in Sacramento County’s Rosemont neighborhood.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired on the the 9200 block of Henley Way near Andedon Circle just after 10:30 p.m. They found the two men, both in their 20s, shot and bleeding in the street, said Sgt. Tess Deterding, spokeswoman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tried to save the dying man but couldn’t. The other man was taken to a hospital, Deterding said.

Witnesses told deputies that two suspects ran away, but deputies were unable to find them, she said.

No additional information was released.

The Rosemont neighborhood is southwest of Rancho Cordova.

Deterding urged anyone with information to contact detectives by calling 916-874-5115 or 916-443-HELP. Anonymous tips can be left at sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS.

