Sacramento State police investigating reported sexual battery on campus

The Sacramento State Police Department is investigating a reported sexual battery that occurred on campus Saturday evening.

In a news release, police said the victim was walking through the campus near Brighton Hall around 6:40 p.m. when three adult men on bicycles approached her.

The victim told police that one of them slapped her behind. She told the men to stop and leave, but they continued to follow her as she made her way across campus.

One of the men slapped her rear again near the River Front Center, prompting the victim to pepper spray the men, according to the release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

They fled on their bikes and were last seen heading toward the American River levee. The woman was not injured and the men did not appear to be armed.