Man arrested in indecent exposure, child molestation case at Carmichael’s Gibbons Park

A man was arrested Saturday afternoon on suspicion of indecent exposure and child molestation after police received reports of a man masturbating around children at Gibbons Park in Carmichael.

In a news release, the Fulton-El Camino Park District Police Department said officers started getting reports around 3 p.m. that a man was in the park near children exposing himself.

Responding officers arrived and took Leron Brown, who matched the descriptions of the reported suspect, into custody.

Officers believe that Brown, 38, had been asking an underage girl to come over to him, but her mother and another witness stopped him.

The girl’s mother saw Brown’s exposed genitalia and told police that he was making sexual remarks toward her daughter, according to the release.

Police also obtained video evidence of Brown in the park while performing sexual acts.

Brown was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail, where he remains in custody without bail. Jail records show that Brown violated the terms of his post-release supervision.

Gibbons Park is less than a mile away from Pasadena Avenue Elementary School.