Video shows man punch out windows at downtown Sacramento coffee shop, casually stroll away

Wild surveillance video shows a man walking up to a downtown coffee shop Sunday afternoon, breaking the front windows with his fist and then walking away.

Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan says officers arrested a man after a brief foot pursuit near Insight Coffee Roasters at Eighth and S streets.

Chan said police responded to reports that a “guy had punched a bunch of windows out at a business” in the area at about 12:15 p.m.

Video posted to Facebook by Insight shows a man in a white T-shirt, vest and jeans run up to the storefront on the sidewalk, appearing to attempt to break the front window first by ramming into it shoulder-first.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

When that doesn’t work, the man drops his backpack and throws about four punches, with glass seen shattering on three of them, as customers in the outdoor seating area clear out of the way.

The man then picks up his backpack, appears to hide his face from the patrons using his hand, and continues to walk down the sidewalk and out of frame, the video shows.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County jail, Chan said. He faces charges of probation violation and felony vandalism, indicating that the cost of the broken glass exceeded $400.

Insight said in its Facebook post that no staff or customers were hurt.

“Tomorrow is a new day serving only fresh-roasted organic coffee and smiles,” the coffee-brewer wrote. “Be sure to tip your baristas extra this week.”