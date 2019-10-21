Northern California child molestation suspect wanted on warrant in Butte County

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man suspected of child molestation.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Mark Johnson for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and for failing to update his address in accordance with California’s Sex Offender Registration Act, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday.

The warrant follows an “extensive investigation” in which detectives have investigated Johnson, 51, since last November, when the sheriff’s office learned Johnson was allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, according to the news release.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Brian Parsons at 530-538-7671.

