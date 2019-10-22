One man dead, two injured in Woodland shooting, police say

One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Woodland on Monday night, the Woodland Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired at 7:10 p.m. in the area of North and East streets, said Sgt. Victoria Danzl. As they arrived, a witness pointed to a vehicle involved in the shooting that was leaving the scene, she said.

Police pursued the vehicle, which did not stop. The car arrived at Woodland Memorial Hospital and officers found it was transporting two men with gunshot wounds, Danzl said. The men were treated in the emergency room.

Officers returned to the crime scene to collect and process evidence.

A detective at the scene found a body lying north of the intersection of North and East streets, next to the railroad tracks. The detective performed CPR on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical personnel, Danzl said.

The identity of the man has not been confirmed by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, Danzl said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Woodland Police Department at (916) 661-7800.