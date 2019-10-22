Elk Grove man arrested on robbery and kidnapping charges after snatching juvenile’s phone

An Elk Grove man was arrested last week on charges of robbery and attempted kidnapping after grabbing a juvenile victim and fleeing with the youth’s phone, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

The juvenile victim was walking on the 6600 block of Laguna Park Drive around 3:30 p.m. Friday when approached by the suspect. Police say Darius Kelly, 19, of Elk Grove emerged from a vehicle, grabbed the victim and the two then struggled over the phone.

“There was no overt attempt to drag the victim to the vehicle,” police said.

Kelly released the victim and fled to a vehicle described as a light-colored four-door sedan. The vehicle drove off northbound on Laguna Park Drive toward Laguna Boulevard. Police determined through their investigation that stealing the phone appeared to be the primary motive for the assault.

Police located and arrested Kelly an hour later near Franklin and Laguna boulevards. According to a news release, kidnapping is defined as moving a victim a substantial distance, using force or fear to do so.