First of three Sacramento men sentenced in drug distribution ring receives 10 years

Andre Ramon Washington, 47, of Sacramento was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for possession of methamphetamine for distribution, according to U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.

Washington is the first of three defendants to be sentenced following a joint investigation by the DEA, ATF and a number of local law enforcement departments. According to court records, federal authorities began investigating Washington after receiving reports that he had been distributing from a Sacramento home.

According to a news release, law enforcement identified two of Washington’s suppliers during the investigation - Roland Adrian Jufiar, 44, and David Garcia Romero, 44, both of Sacramento. A warrant was served on homes for each of the three suspects in March 2018.

A search of Washington’s home uncovered approximately 1 pound of powder cocaine, a half-pound of crack cocaine, more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine and a 9 mm pistol. Narcotics and firearms were also found at the homes of Jufiar and Romero, who pleaded guilty June 25. They are scheduled to be sentenced in November.

