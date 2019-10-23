Sheriff’s deputies searching for woman suspected in south Sacramento homicide

Sacramento County detectives are looking for a woman believed to have killed a man Tuesday night in a residential area in south Sacramento.

In a news release, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call around 11:30 p.m. reporting that a woman was assaulting a man in the 6800 block of 65th Street.

Responding deputies found an unidentified man unresponsive on the ground who was injured in the upper body. Deputies attempted life-saving measures and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel took him to a hospital, where he died, authorities said.

The female suspect is believed to have fled the scene of the killing on foot, and deputies have not yet identified any possible motives, according to the release.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of his next of kin.

As of Wednesday morning, investigators were still on scene, according to the release.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the killing to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.