Man convicted of murder in 2017 drive-by shooting at south Sacramento house party

Dayshawn Jackson, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal 2017 shooting of a man at a house party in south Sacramento.
A man who was extradited from Arizona last year as a suspect in a shooting at a south Sacramento house party was convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday.

In a news release, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced that Dayshawn Jackson was found guilty of felony firearm possession and will be sent to prison for the 2017 shooting that left 37-year-old Larry Ragsdale Jr. dead.

Prosecutors believe Jackson, 25, was driving around after midnight on Aug. 27, 2017, when he began shooting at Ragsdale and other partygoers who were talking outside of a home in the 7500 block of Cottontree Way, where a party was being held.

According to previous reporting by The Sacramento Bee, the shots came from a light-colored sedan minutes after some party guests had been asked to leave following a dispute. The car then sped off.

Ragsdale was hit in his upper body and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

After being identified as a suspect in June 2018, Jackson was discovered by law enforcement in Arizona and extradited to Sacramento County Main Jail, where he was held without bail, according to The Bee.

Jackson, who was previously convicted of first-degree home burglary, faces a maximum sentence of 55 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13.

