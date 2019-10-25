Man guilty of child sex assault ‘groomed’ family member for 3 years, Sacramento DA says

A man was convicted this week on 14 counts of sexual assault or abuse involving a child, with a Sacramento County jury determining that he groomed and sexually assaulted a family member for three years.

Brian Winfield Arnold was arrested in early 2018, after the male victim “ultimately disclosed the years of abuse he suffered at the hands of Arnold” during counseling, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said Friday in a news release.

“Over the course of three years, Arnold groomed and sexually assaulted a male family member whenever he was alone with the victim during family events,” the news release said. “When the victim told his parents that he took a naked nap with Arnold, the parents became very concerned.”

The victim’s grandfather reported seeing Arnold “take the victim to the park bathroom” during a family birthday party and intervened, the DA’s news release said.

Arnold on Wednesday was found guilty of 14 of the 16 charges he faced: three counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child 10 years old or younger, and 11 counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14. He was acquitted on one charge of each crime, court records show.

Arnold’s crimes carry a maximum sentence of 71 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 22.