Sac Co. Sheriff’s Office search for woman wanted in connection with shooting of her mother

Roxanne Maryse Cate, 27, was named a suspect in a shooting that left her mother in critical condition, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Sacramento Police Department

A 27-year-old woman is wanted by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office after she was named a suspect in a shooting that injured her mother.

Roxanne Maryse Cate is believed to be on the run after a shooting Thursday in the 9100 block of Sunfire Way in Sacramento left her mother hospitalized in critical condition, according to a news release. Cate was last seen near Elk Grove Florin and Calvine roads in the Jones Family Park area.

She is described as Asian, 5 feet 2 inches and weighing 135 pounds, possibly less due to drug use, according to the news release, and wearing a black tank top, baggy blue jeans and a construction vest. She may have cut her hair into a “faux-hawk.”

Cate may be driving a silver 2003 Honda Accord with disabled license plate DP 223EL. The Accord is said to have damage on the passenger side.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).