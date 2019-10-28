Shasta County man arrested after officials say they found hundreds of child porn pics

Jeremy Michael Saber was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography after authorities say they uncovered hundreds of photographs of girls as young as 9 years old inside a room along with sexually posed dolls. Shasta County Sheriff's Office

A Shasta Lake man was being held in a Redding jail on suspicion of possessing child pornography after authorities say they uncovered hundreds of photographs of girls as young as 9 years old inside a room along with sexually posed child- and adult-sized dolls.

The disturbing discoveries last week landed Jeremy Saber in Shasta County Jail in lieu of $1,020,000 bail, according to Shasta County Sheriff’s officials. Saber, 47, faces at least 10 counts of possessing child pornography, photographs that Shasta major crimes investigators alleged Saber took, then stored in a shed and a Shasta Lake storage unit.

Shasta County sheriff’s officials in a news release posted to its Facebook page said investigators had search warrants when they descended on Saber’s Deer Creek Avenue home in Shasta Lake late Oct. 15, finding the photos in a locked room inside an outbuilding on the property.

Inside the small locked room “were hundreds of images depicting young girls with ages appearing to be between 9-15 years old in a sexually explicit manner,” sheriff’s officials said. “The room also contained adult- and child-sized mannequins dressed up in wigs, makeup and posed in various stages of sexual acts.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Detectives later found hundreds more sexually explicit images of children in a rented unit at a Shasta Lake storage facility, officials said.

Saber was arrested Wednesday and was later arraigned on the charges, jail officials said Friday.

Sheriff’s officials in a news release last week described the photo cache in anticipating yet more charges.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” Sheriff’s officials said. “Further charges are expected to be filed in the future.”