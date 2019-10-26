Interstate 5 reduced to one lane near Woodland after wrong-way head-on collision

Drivers in North Sacramento can expect delays this weekend on I-80 ramps connected to I-5 and Truxel Road as Caltrans works to maintain pavement on the areas ramps and connectors

A head-on collision triggered by a wrong way driver has closed the No. 2 lane on southbound Interstate 5 at County Road 22 south of Woodland on Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

An off-duty CHP officer reported seeing a black Mercedes sedan drive the wrong way up the County Road 22 offramp at about 1 p.m., colliding head on with a semitruck, according to CHP logs. No injuries were reported.

A large amount of oil was left on the roadway, requiring a shutdown for cleanup. The offramp to County Road 22 was also closed.

