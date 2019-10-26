Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Interstate 5 reduced to one lane near Woodland after wrong-way head-on collision

Drivers in North Sacramento can expect delays this weekend on I-80 ramps connected to I-5 and Truxel Road as Caltrans works to maintain pavement on the areas ramps and connectors
Drivers in North Sacramento can expect delays this weekend on I-80 ramps connected to I-5 and Truxel Road as Caltrans works to maintain pavement on the areas ramps and connectors

A head-on collision triggered by a wrong way driver has closed the No. 2 lane on southbound Interstate 5 at County Road 22 south of Woodland on Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

An off-duty CHP officer reported seeing a black Mercedes sedan drive the wrong way up the County Road 22 offramp at about 1 p.m., colliding head on with a semitruck, according to CHP logs. No injuries were reported.

A large amount of oil was left on the roadway, requiring a shutdown for cleanup. The offramp to County Road 22 was also closed.

Profile Image of Mack Ervin III
Mack Ervin III
Mack Ervin III covers breaking news and high school sports for The Bee. A journalism student at Sacramento State, he follows auto racing and most other sports.
  Comments  