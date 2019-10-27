Deputies fatally shoot man in Carmichael after he shoots, kills woman, sheriff’s office says

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed an armed man in Carmichael early Sunday morning after he shot and killed a woman near an apartment complex.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call around 12:30 a.m. reporting that a car had crashed into a tree in the 5800 block of Angelina Avenue, and further calls indicated there was a man and a woman arguing in the area, walking to and from a nearby apartment complex.

Responding deputies found a woman near an apartment, but as they approached, a man shot the woman, prompting three deputies to return fire at the man, according to the release.

Fire personnel arrived and determined that both the man and the woman were dead, and deputies retrieved a gun from the man, according to the release.

Detectives believe the man and the woman knew each other, but do not know the nature of the relationship and have not yet identified a motive in the shooting.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the suspect and the victim pending notification of next of kin.

The deputies who shot and killed the man are veterans of four years, 12 years and 21 years respectively at the Sheriff’s Office. They will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Professional Standards Division will be investigating the shooting. An independent review will be undertaken by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.