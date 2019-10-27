Suspect seen fleeing after man was shot to death in North Highlands, authorities say

A man was shot and killed in North Highlands early Sunday morning in a residential area, authorities said.

In a news release, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call around 3:50 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 5100 block of Pasadena Avenue.

Responding deputies, finding a man who had been shot in the upper body, began live-saving measures before fire personnel arrived and took him to a hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a man running from the area after the shooting, but investigators have not identified a motive. As of 9:30 a.m., deputies were still investigating at the scene.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once his family has been notified.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 916-874-5115.