Man dies after Old North Sacramento shooting, car crash on way to hospital, police say

A man died following a shooting Sunday morning in Old North Sacramento and a vehicle collision in the Arden Arcade area, police said.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Traction Avenue following reports of a shooting just after midnight, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

Arriving officers were notified that a victim was being transported to a hospital in a vehicle, and about 20 minutes later, Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hurley Way and Morse Avenue.

Officers discovered a 28-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound in one of the vehicles, and he was pronounced dead at the collision scene by fire personnel, according to the news release. The driver of the second vehicle was hospitalized with minor injuries, police say.

Homicide detectives and investigators were dispatched to the shooting scene and the scene of the crash, according to the news release. The incident remains under investigation, with no arrests reported, no motive determined and no suspect information released.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact Sacramento police dispatch at 916-264-5741 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

