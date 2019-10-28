Grocery store employee injured trying to stop alleged shoplifter, sheriff says

A suspect was detained Monday afternoon after allegedly trying to steal from an Arden Arcade grocery story and injuring an employee in the process, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the Bel-Air grocery store on Arden Way at 12:25 p.m. when an employee was injured while trying to stop the alleged shoplifter, said Sgt. Tess Deterding, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

The employee was transported to a local hospital with minor injures, she said.

A person matching the description of the suspect was detained by deputies across the street, she said. The scene is still active.

The situation is being investigated as a robbery, Deterding said.