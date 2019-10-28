Victim in south Sacramento homicide identified as 36-year-old man

The victim in a homicide last week in south Sacramento has been identified, according to Sacramento County Coroner records.

Mohebullah Zadran, 36, was killed Oct. 22 when he was attacked in the 6800 block of 65th Street. Zadran was found “unresponsive on the ground with injuries to the upper body” when deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said in a news release at the time of the crime.

Deputies performed life-saving measures and Zadran was transported by fire personnel to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s deputies later arrested Latanya Mason, 40, of Sacramento on suspicion of causing Zadran’s death.

“No motive is currently known and the relationship between the suspect and victim is still being investigated,” the sheriff’s office said.