Two Sacramento men arrested on suspicion of robbing Roseville store then fleeing

Matthew Collins Jr, 37, and Keith Marquis Coulter, 28, were arrested after fleeing the scene of a robbery on Galleria Boulevard on Sunday, according to the Roseville Police Department. They face four charges related to the robbery. Roseville Police Department

Two Sacramento men were arrested after fleeing the scene of a store robbery in Roseville on Sunday, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Matthew Collins Jr, 37, and Keith Marquis Coulter, 28 stole merchandise and fought with employees of a store in the 1200 block of Galleria Boulevard, according to the release. They then fled in a white sedan.

Officers found the men on westbound Interstate 80 headed toward Sacramento. They were pulled over and arrested.

They were booked into the South Placer Jail and face charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of burglary tools.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW