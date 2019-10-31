Dark sedan sought in Sacramento hit-and-run crash that killed 61-year-old man, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run collision that killed a 61-year-old pedestrian last Friday in Sacramento’s Arden-Arcade area.

Responding officers discovered the victim, a 61-year-old Sacramento man, in the left lane of southbound Howe Avenue near Cottage Way at about 8:50 p.m. Friday, CHP’s North Sacramento office said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

CHP investigators say the man was crossing Howe Avenue from west to east, outside of a crosswalk, when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan. The car immediately fled the scene, according to witness reports, and was last seen continuing southbound on Howe Avenue, the news release said.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Gary Davis, 61, of Sacramento.

Investigators continue to seek the suspect vehicle, described as being similar in appearance to a Cadillac CTS and likely having visible front-end damage, and have not identified the driver of the vehicle. The collision remains under investigation, with no arrests made so far.

Anyone with information regarding the collision should contact the CHP North Sacramento office at 916-348-2300.