Son in custody after mother found dead in Vacaville home, police say

A 21-year-old man is in custody after officers responded to a 911 call and found his mother dead in the home the two shared, the Vacaville Police Department said.

Around 7 a.m., police received an “open line call” in which dispatchers could hear a woman screaming in the background, police said in a social media post. Officers responded to the call and entered the home on the 900 block of Rio Grande Drive.

They found a 59-year-old woman dead inside the home, police said.

“The woman had sustained trauma and investigators are currently working to determine the nature of her injuries,” according to the social media post.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The woman’s son, a 21-year-old man, was also found in the home and taken into custody, police said.

Investigators will remain at the house throughout the day to process the scene.