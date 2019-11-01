Suspects sought in pair of robberies in Stockton and San Joaquin County, authorities say

Around 10:30 on Sunday, police say a suspect entered a business in the 1400 block of W. March Lane and pointed a firearm at multiple employees, while he stole approximately $1,000 from the register. Stockton Police Department

Authorities in San Joaquin County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who are believed to be involved in at least two robberies in and around Stockton.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a suspect entered a business in the 1400 block of West March Lane of Stockton and pointed a firearm at multiple employees, while he stole approximately $1,000 from the register a second suspect was seen speaking to him before both fled.

According to Stockton police, the armed suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately 30 years old, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, with a brown goatee. During the robbery, he wore a red Stockton Ports baseball hat, jeans and a gray hoodie. Police say he was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun with a flashlight attachment.

The second suspect was described by police as wearing a black hoodie and gray shorts. According to authorities, the crime appears to be related to a robbery that occurred Monday that is currently being investigated by the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office. In that case, police say an individual matching the first suspect’s description was seen fleeing in an older, two-door, white Chevrolet Camaro.

Police ask that those with additional suspect information contact them at 209-937-7072.