CDCR identifies inmate fatally shot by guard at California State Prison, Sacramento

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has identified the inmate who was fatally shot by a guard Wednesday evening at California State Prison, Sacramento, in Folsom.

The CDCR said in an updated news release that Johnathan Pereida, 27, and Augustine Burgos, 46, were involved in a stabbing attack on a third, unidentified inmate at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Pereida, who was received from Los Angeles County in May 2016 and was serving a life sentence with possibility of parole for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, was shot by a corrections officers and pronounced dead at the jail about 8 p.m., authorities say.

The attack began at the one of the prison’s housing units during evening dayroom activities. A responding “control booth officer” ordered the inmates to “get down and stop the attack,” according to the CDCR.

“When they ignored that command, the officer fired one shot from the state-issued Mini-14 rifle, striking Pereida, quelling the incident,” the news release said.

The corrections officer was not identified. No prison staffers were hurt, the CDCR says.

The unnamed victim in the stabbing attack was transported to an outside hospital and is expected to fully recover from his injuries, according to the news release.

Burgos was treated at the prison for minor injuries. He is being investigated for alleged involvement in what is being considered attempted homicide on the stabbing victim, the CDCR says.

Burgos was received at the Sacramento prison in May 2013 from San Diego County, serving a 13-year sentence for several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and possession or manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner.

Both Pereida and Burgos had enhancements to their initial sentences due to “commission of a street gang act,” the CDCR news release said.

Administrators at California State Prison, Sacramento, as well as the CDCR’s deadly force investigations team, will investigate the fatal incident.