Armed men at large after robberies, carjacking on Halloween night, Davis police say

Davis police are investigating two armed robberies, as well as a carjacking and an attempted carjacking, all of which occurred during two incidents in a 45-minute span on Halloween night.

Police say that there have been at least seven armed robberies in the city in the past six weeks.

In Thursday’s first robbery, at about 9:30 p.m., two men with firearms, possibly revolvers, approached two women seated in a parked vehicle at an apartment complex on Shasta Drive, the Davis Police Department said in a news release.

One man told the victims to get out of the car and to lie on the ground. While the robbers looked for the car keys, one of the victims fled on foot. The robbers, unable to start the car, stole a cellphone and cash, then fled in an awaiting getaway vehicle, driven by a third person, according to Davis police.

The second robbery happened at about 10:15 p.m., when officers responded to the area of Seventh and D streets, where they found a woman who said she had her car and possessions stolen. The victim told police she had just parked when she was approached by two people, one of whom “produced a black handgun and told her to surrender all of her property,” the Police Department news release said.

The robbers took the victim’s phone, wallet and keys, then drove away in her vehicle — a newly purchased, white Honda Civic with temporary paper license plates — heading west on Seventh Street.

The robbers are considered armed and dangerous and remain at large, according to the news release. The victim fled on foot.

The men in the first robbery, of unknown race, were wearing black hoodies, black ski masks, gloves and dark jeans. The getaway vehicle was described as a dark, four-door sedan.

The robbers in the carjacking were described as Hispanic men wearing dark hoodies and dark denim pants, both approximately 6 feet tall. One was described as having neck tattoos, a beard and a lean build; the other was described as being about 200 to 220 pounds.

Police believe the two incidents may be connected.

The incidents are the latest in a string of armed robberies, some of them at gunpoint, reported throughout Davis in recent weeks. In late September, an entomologist visiting UC Davis on a five-month research stint was robbed at gunpoint while walking to his apartment and forced to give up a hard drive that contained scientific data and lecture materials, according to police and the university.

Davis police are discouraging people from walking alone late at night.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies should contact the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.