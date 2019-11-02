Sacramento bartender arrested for serving woman, 19, who killed Oregon football player

In this undated photo, agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control arrest Kelly Woodward of Sacramento on charges of selling alcohol to a minor resulting in great bodily harm. California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control

A south Sacramento bartender was arrested Friday for providing alcohol to an underage Antioch woman who was then involved in a fatal car crash, according to the California Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Kelly Woodward, 58, served alcohol to Ainise Haisini Taimani, 19, at the Cinch Bar at 8003 Florin Road in the Parkway Estates section of Sacramento on May 26, according to ABC investigators.

Hours later, Taimani was involved in a car crash on Highway 12 near the Mokelumne River Bridge near the Sacramento-San Joaquin county line. Her cousin, former Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Tui Tofa Talia, 25, was killed. According to the Stockton Record, Talia and another injured person riding in the backseat were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the car in the crash.

ABC officials investigated the crash and traced the alcohol back to the Cinch Bar, at 8003 Florin Road, and Woodward. According to investigators, Taimani also purchased alcohol from the Hollywood Market, 5621 Stockton Blvd., in Fruitridge Manor, before going to the bar.

Both liquor retailers are facing disciplinary action for the violations, including suspension or revocation of their alcohol licenses.