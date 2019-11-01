Crime - Sacto 911
One suspect detained, others sought in Sacramento shooting near 19th and V
Three people were detained Friday night in midtown Sacramento after police say a man was shot.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at 19th and V streets across the street from Bayside Midtown Church after a fight broke out, according to police.
The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Churchgoers at Bayside were kept inside and traffic was diverted away from 19th and V until about 9:30 p.m. as police investigated.
No other details were immediately available.
