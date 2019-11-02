Sacramento man convicted of human trafficking sentenced to 16 years in prison

A Sacramento man has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after he was convicted of human trafficking, according to a Yolo County District Attorney’s Office news release.

The West Sacramento Police Department arrested Charles Wayne Caldwell, 37, in July on suspicion of domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, and for failing to update his sex offender registration, the release said.

An adult victim told police Caldwell had whipped her with a belt leaving an injury that was visible days later, while the two were staying in a motel on West Capitol Avenue in West Sacramento.

West Sacramento police and human trafficking investigators from the Yolo County DA’s office discovered evidence that Caldwell was involved in human trafficking, pimping and pandering in addition to the original charges, the release said.

The victim was forced to perform commercial sex acts in West Sacramento, Sacramento and the Bay Area, she told investigators.

In August, Caldwell pled no contest to one charge of human trafficking and admitted a prior strike offense, the release said.

“We are committed to combating the pervasive issue of human trafficking in Yolo County,” Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said in the release.