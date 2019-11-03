Man bites officer and tries to grab service pistol, Auburn police say

Angel Tittle, 18, of Loomis was arrested Friday afternoon on suspicion of drug use and resisting police. Auburn Police Department

A Loomis man allegedly bit an officer and tried to grab another officer’s gun Friday afternoon before being arrested by Auburn police.

In a news release, the Auburn Police Department said Angel Tittle, 18, was taken into custody on suspicion of drug use, resisting police attempting to remove an officer’s sidearm.

Around 3:30 p.m., Auburn police were called to the Auburn Dam Overlook Park, where a young man was apparently trying to start fights.

A solo officer arrived, found Tittle and attempted to put him in handcuffs as he was behaving erratically and under the suspicion of drug use, according to Auburn police.

Tittle allegedly tried to grab the officer’s handgun, and as the officer struggled to maintain control of Tittle, a civilian passing by offered to help, but the officer declined.

More officers arrived on scene and helped secure Tittle in a restraint device. As medical personnel were evaluating Tittle, he allegedly bit an officer, according to Auburn police.

He was later booked into the Placer County jail, where he remains in custody on $75,000 bail.