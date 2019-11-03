One injured in Oak Park shooting on San Jose Way, Sacramento police say

One person was injured in a shooting in Oak Park on Saturday evening, according to Sacramento police.

Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of San Jose Way just before 7 p.m.

The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, drove themselves to a hospital for treatment, Chan said.

Police are still investigating the shooting and do not have a suspect description, but Chan said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW