67-year-old woman and two dogs killed in auto crash near Buckeye, CHP says

A Georgetown woman and her two dogs were killed Saturday morning in a crash outside Buckeye in rural El Dorado County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, Placerville-area CHP said the 67-year-old woman was driving her 2006 Jeep Cherokee westbound on Wentworth Springs Road near Steamers Lane around 10 a.m. when she took a turn fast.

CHP estimated she was driving around 50 to 55 miles per hour, and as she turned, she drifted off the right shoulder of the road.

The Cherokee hit two signs on the shoulder and continued until it crashed into an oak tree, according to CHP.

The woman, who is believed to have not been wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries, along with her dogs.

Placerville-area CHP is still investigating the collision and is looking into why her car drifted off the shoulder.