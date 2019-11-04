Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after SUV rollover crash in Auburn kills passenger

A woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of drunk driving after a fatal rollover crash in Auburn, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Micaela Love was driving with her husband and a friend in a 2019 Mercedes GLC SUV on Mount Vernon Road near Vineyard Drive, according to a news release. Love, 29, was driving too fast and crashed into a tree on the right side of the road, bouncing across the road and into a wooden fence and road sign on the other side.

The car then flipped and rolled down the embankment, landing in a vineyard, according to the CHP. The friend, a woman from out of state, was killed while Love suffered major injuries and her husband suffered minor injuries. The friend was in the backseat and was not wearing a seat belt.

Officers conducted a sobriety test on Love, which showed her to be under the influence of alcohol, authorities said. She was arrested and transported to a local hospital for her injuries.

The friend’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.