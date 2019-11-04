Crime - Sacto 911
Sacramento man left with major injuries after Sunday night hit-and-run on Cottage Way
A Sacramento man was left with serious injuries after being struck by a car Sunday night in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The 46-year-old man was discovered by CHP officers in the westbound lane of Cottage Way, west of Fulton Avenue around 9:55 p.m., according to the release. He was walking south when he was struck by a sedan going westbound on Cottage. The sedan did not stop.
The man was taken to a local hospital with major injuries. Officers were not able to locate the car or driver and no arrest has been made. CHP says they are looking for a light-colored sedan with front-end damage.
