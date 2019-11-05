Man shot ‘multiple times’ in early morning gunbattle with Lodi police officer, authorities say

A Lodi police officer shot a suspect multiple times during an exchange of gunfire Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, near Industrial Way. The officer was not hurt, and the suspect is expected to survive.

A Lodi police officer shot a suspect multiple times during an exchange of gunfire Tuesday morning, the department said.

The officer was not injured, and the suspect is expected to survive, the Lodi Police Department said in a news release.

The department said officers were dispatched at about 5:10 a.m. to reports of shots fired near the 900 block of Industrial Way. A lone officer, the first to arrive at the scene, encountered a 37-year-old male suspect who was armed with a semi-automatic rifle and a semi-automatic handgun, according to the news release.

An exchange of gunfire ensued, in which the officer shot the suspect “multiple times,” the news release said. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, where he is in “stable condition and expected to survive,” police say.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No other details have been released regarding the initial contact between the officer and the suspect. Neither have been identified by authorities.

In photos from the scene posted to social media by the Lodi Police Department, a blood-soaked rifle, a handgun, a pack of cigarettes and a lighter are seen on the sidewalk with chalk outlines around each of them. In another photo, the rear passenger-side window of a police SUV appears to be broken, and a riot shield can be seen resting against the side of the vehicle.

The shooting will be investigated by the Lodi Police Department’s investigations unit, members of the San Joaquin District Attorney’s office and the California Department of Justice, the police department said in Tuesday’s news release.