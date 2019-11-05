Man arrested after breaking into Davis physics lab twice in one day, authorities say

A man has been arrested after police said he twice broke into a building at the University of California, Davis, over the weekend.

Mario Anthony Clarke of Davis was arrested Saturday evening after he was found him inside the campus’ physics building, UC Davis police said in a news release.

Clarke, 23, matched the description of a man seen on video breaking into the same building earlier that day.

He was arrested and booked into the Yolo County jail on charges of forced entry, felony burglary and possession of burglary tools, according to the release. Police said Clarke is not a student or employee of the university.

Authorities aren’t aware of any items missing from the building.